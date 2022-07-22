Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Friday's session upwards

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed the trading session on Friday upwards, and the value of transactions amounted to 32.85 million RON (6.66 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 0.65%, to 12,229.55 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the stock exchange, also recorded an increase of 0.68%, Agerpres.ro informs.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks closed 0.48% higher, while the SIF index, BET-FI, went down by 0.14%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark of return on investment funds, stalled, and BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, went up by 0.55%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, increased by 0.17%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Fondul Proprietatea, with 13.03 million RON, followed by the shares of Banca Transilvania, which generated exchanges worth 5.95 million RON, and OMV Petrom, with 3.29 million RON.

The best evolutions were registered by the shares of Sinteza, which went up by 12.15%, followed by Chimcomplex (+6.91%) and Turism Felix (+5.11%)

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Socep (-7.06%), Santierul Naval Orsova (-4.58%) and Impact Developer&Contractor (-3.09%).