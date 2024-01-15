Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Monday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Monday's session higher on most indices, and the total value of transactions was 72.9 million RON (14.7 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded an increase of 0.17%, up to 15,803.32 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, appreciated by 0.22%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.12%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, declined 0.26%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, increased by 0.30%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, increased by 0.16%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.61%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Banca Transilvania, with 16.6 million RON, those of Hidroelectrica, with 7.5 million RON, and OMV Petrom, with 6.6 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Energopetrol (+14.62%), UCM Resita (+14.29%) and Prefab (+5.56%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Mecanica Ceahlau (-6.45%), UAMT (-4.35%) and Promateris (-2.6%).