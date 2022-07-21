Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Thursday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's trading session with almost all indices up, and a total value of 71.35 million RON (14.44 million euros) worth of transactions.

The main BET index went up 0.49%, to 12,151.07 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, has a rise of 0.46%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.37%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks lost 0.95%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session up 0.23%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, increased 0.94%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies went up 0.21%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Fondul Proprietatea, with 11.49 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania - 5.87 million RON and OMV Petrom, with 5.64 million RON - 2.17 million.

The best developments were recorded by Carbochim, which went up by 14.79%, followed by those of Altur (+13.41%) and Prefab (+10.66%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Condmag (-13.33%), Sinteza (-10.84%) and Turism Felix (-8.67%).AGERPRES