 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Thursday's trading session

BVB

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's trading session with almost all indices up, and a total value of 71.35 million RON (14.44 million euros) worth of transactions.

The main BET index went up 0.49%, to 12,151.07 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, has a rise of 0.46%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks closed up 0.37%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks lost 0.95%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session up 0.23%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, increased 0.94%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies went up 0.21%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Fondul Proprietatea, with 11.49 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania - 5.87 million RON and OMV Petrom, with 5.64 million RON - 2.17 million.

The best developments were recorded by Carbochim, which went up by 14.79%, followed by those of Altur (+13.41%) and Prefab (+10.66%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Condmag (-13.33%), Sinteza (-10.84%) and Turism Felix (-8.67%).AGERPRES

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.