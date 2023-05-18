Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Thursday's trading session.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session with almost all indices in the green and the value of transactions stood at 24.563 million RON (4.939 million EUR).

The main BET index increased by 0.10pct, up to 12,248.65 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.09pct increase, told Agerpres.

Furthermore, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 0.13pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, increased by 0.24pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 0.22pct, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase of 0.33pct.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, won 0.60pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea shares, with 3.412 million RON, followed by Nuclearelectrica securities, which generated exchanges worth 2.937 million RON, and those of MOV Petrom - 1.886 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Carbochim (+14.81pct), Condmag (+11.11pct) and Comelf (+7.89pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-5.22pct), Altur (-2pct) and Turbomecanica (-1.63pct).