Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Tuesday's session

Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed higher Tuesday's session, and the total value of transactions stood at 416.6 million RON (84.3 million euros), with Hidroelectrica shares continuing to be the most traded, generating exchanges worth over 338.6 million RON.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.58%, up to 13,156.96 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.55%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, rose by 0.55%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed up by 0.03%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, closed the session up by 0.55%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.95%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.08%.

On the Regulated Market, after Hidroelectrica, the shares of Banca Transilvania, with 23.1 million lei, and those of Fondul Proprietatea, with 9.2 million RON, generated an important turnover.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Prefab (+7.45%), TTS (+5.1%) and Turism Felix (+4.14%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Socep (-14.36%), Comelf (-6.67%) and Promateris (-4.67%).AGERPRES