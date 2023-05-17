Bucharest Stock Exchange closes higher Wednesday's trading session.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session higher on almost all indices and the value of transactions stood at 434.62 million RON (6.98 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index increased by 0.73pct, up to 12,238.98 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.71pct increase.

Furthermore, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 0.69pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, increased by 0.75pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 0.79pct, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered a slight decrease of 0.01pct.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, won 0.02pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Banca Transilvania shares, with 15.29 million RON, followed by One United Properties securities, which generated exchanges worth 2.72 million RON, and those of Romgaz - 2.08 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Carbochim (+14.89pct), Conted (+14.74pct) and Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+4.69pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of STK Emergent (-6.67pct), Dafora (-4pct) and Compa (-3.77pct).