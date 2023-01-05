Bucharest Stock Exchange closes in the green Thursday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Thursday's trading session with all indices upwards and a total value of 33.6 million RON (6.8 million euros) worth of transactions performed.

The main BET index inched up 0.87%, to 12,169.44 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares, went up by 0.81%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed up 0.86%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks increased by 0.38%, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session up 0.93%, while BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, advanced 0.99%.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market increased by 1%.

The most traded shares on the Regulated Market were Fondul Proprietatea, with 7.1 million RON, followed by the shares of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 4.78 million RON, and those of Banca Transilvania - 4.22 million RON.

According to the BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Carbochim (+14%), Dafora (+8.82%) and Condmag (+8.33%).

On the other hand, major decreases were registered in the shares of Farmaceutica Remedia (-6.15%), SIF 5 Oltenia (-2.27%) and Bittnet Systems SA (-1.86%).