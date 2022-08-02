Bucharest Stock Exchange closes in the red Tuesday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session with almost all indices down and the value of transactions standing at 28.44 million RON (5.77 million euros).

The main BET index went down 0.67%, to 12,444.99 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, has a decline of 0.64%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks closed down 0.62%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks gained 0.04% of its value.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session down 0.69%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, decreased 1.21%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies inched up 0.37%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania, with 6.42 million RON, followed by those of Fondul Proprietatea, which generated exchanges worth 5.15 million RON, and OMV Petrom shares - 4.50 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by COMCM, up 14.29%, followed by those of Sinteza (+8.29%) and Carbochim (+7.88%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Promateris (-9.77%), Bermas (-5.60%) and Mecanica Ceahlau (-4.41%).AGERPRES