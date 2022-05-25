Bucharest Stock Exchange closes in the red Wednesday's trading session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session with almost all it indices down and the value of transactions standing at 43.72 million RON (8.85 million euros).

The main BET index went down 0.38%, to 12,206.59 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the developments in the most liquid 37 stocks, has a similar decline.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the 25 most liquid stocks closed down 0.37%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks lost 0.75% of its value.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session down 0.16%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, inched up 0.02%.

The BET AeRO index of 20 AeRO leading companies decreased by 0.43%.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Fondul Proprietatea, with 15.09 million RON, followed by BRD - Groupe Societe Generale - 5.27 million RON and Banca Transilvania - 4.67 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Armatura (+ 12.43%), Socep (+ 12.07%) and Teraplast (+ 4.44%), and the weakest by Dafora (-4.05) and Oil Terminal (-3.69%).