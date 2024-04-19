Subscription modal logo Premium

Abonează-te pentru experiența stiripesurse.ro Premium!

  • cea mai rapidă sursă de informații și știri
  • experiența premium fără reclame sau întreruperi
  • în fiecare zi,cele mai noi știri, exclusivități și breaking news
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play
NOU! Citește stiripesurse.ro
 

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes last session of the week in the red

news365
bursa

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's session down on all indices, and the total value of transactions was 48.5 million RON (9.75 million euros).

The most liquid securities were those of Banca Transilvania, with transactions of 8.31 million lei, followed by the shares of OMV Petrom - 6.4 million RON and of Hidroelectrica - 2.16 million RON.

The main BET index recorded a depreciation of 0.26%, up to 16,838.36 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar decrease.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, fell by 0.36%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session down by 0.98%.

Also, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, lost 0.44% of its value, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.11%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decrease of 0.86%.

he best developments were registered by Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (+5.23%), Sinteza (+1.54%) and Alro (+1.33%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were registered by the shares of SIF Hotels (-8.16%), Rompetrol Rafinare (-6.85%) and Armatura (-3.6%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE
CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
STIRIPESURSE.MD
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.