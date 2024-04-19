Bucharest Stock Exchange closes last session of the week in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Friday's session down on all indices, and the total value of transactions was 48.5 million RON (9.75 million euros).

The most liquid securities were those of Banca Transilvania, with transactions of 8.31 million lei, followed by the shares of OMV Petrom - 6.4 million RON and of Hidroelectrica - 2.16 million RON.

The main BET index recorded a depreciation of 0.26%, up to 16,838.36 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a similar decrease.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, fell by 0.36%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session down by 0.98%.

Also, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, lost 0.44% of its value, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, depreciated by 0.11%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decrease of 0.86%.

he best developments were registered by Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (+5.23%), Sinteza (+1.54%) and Alro (+1.33%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were registered by the shares of SIF Hotels (-8.16%), Rompetrol Rafinare (-6.85%) and Armatura (-3.6%).