Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Monday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Monday's session lower on all indices, and the total value of transactions was 125.16 million RON (25.15 million euros).

The main BET index recorded a decrease of 0.80%, to 15,492.47 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, depreciated by 0.73%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, fell by 0.71%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session down by 0.61%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, lost 0.23% of its value, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, closed down 1.01%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a reduction of 0.61%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Hidroelectrica, with 32.04 million RON, those of Transilvania Bank, with 8.14 million RON, and Transport Trade Services, with 3.98 million RON.

The best developments were registered by COMCM (+14.95%), UCM Resita (+14.42%) and Prefab (+14.19%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of SIF Hoteluri (-9.91%), Mecanica Ceahlau (-8.73%) and Hidroelectrica (-3.4%).