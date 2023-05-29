Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session higher.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session higher, and the value of exchanges was 29.46 million lei (5.94 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.06%, up to 12,297.28 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.07%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, registered an appreciation of 0.04%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, fell by 0.16%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, closed the session down by 0.06%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, recorded an appreciation of 0.05%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.31%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Nuclearelectrica shares, with 4.442 million lei, followed by Fondului Proprietatea ones, which generated exchanges worth 2.004 million lei, and those of Transilvania Bank, with 1.947 million lei.

The best developments were recorded by the shares of Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (+5.74%), Prebet (+5.71%) and Prefab (+4.73%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Romcab (-6.64%), Carbochim (-5%) and Zentiva (-4.95%).