Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session higher on most indices, and the total value of transactions was RON 75.39 million (15.17 million euros), told Agerpres.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom's - trading of RON 15.49 million, Hidroelectrica - RON 8.8 million, and Fondul Proprietatea - RON 5.9 million.

The main BET index rose by 0.30%, up to 15,079.01 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.24%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, closed up 0.31%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.58%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, climbed 0.37%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, rose by 0.55%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed up by 0.30%.

The best developments were recorded by Conted (+10.58%), Teraplast (+5.63%) and Mecanica Fina (+4.14%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the UCM Resita (-14.73%), Romcab (-5.48%) and Prebet (-4.35%).