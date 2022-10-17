Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session higher, and the value of transactions stood at 15.06 million lei (approximately 3.05 million euro), told Agerpres.

The main BET index increased by 1.09pct, up to 10,786,70 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 1.08 increase.

Furthermore, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 0.85pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.12pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session up by 0.55, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered an increase by 0.78pct.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a slight increase of 0.01pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Transilvania Bank shares, with 3.33 million lei, followed by Fondul Proprietatea securities, which generated exchanges worth 1.96 million lei, and those of Nuclearelectrica - 1.48 million lei.

The best developments were registered by UCM Resita (+14.55pct), Romcarbon (+12.81pct) and Altur (+7.27pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Group Industrial Electrocontact (-13.89pct), Rompetrol Well Services (-8.46pct) and Tourism, Hotels, Restaurants Black Sea (-6.67pct).