Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's trading session with most indices in the red and 25.21 million RON (8.12 million EUR) worth of transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, dropped 0.34 percent to 11,530.21 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares decreased 0.34 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.47 percent lower, while the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies lost 0.12 percent.

The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK closed the trading session down 0.31 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG dropped 0.42 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market lost 0.80 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania's, with 4.23 million RON, followed by the Proprietatea Fund, which generated exchanges worth 3.96 million RON, and Romgaz - 2.95 million RON.

The best performing listers were Carbochim (+15 percent), Romcab (+5.77 percent) and Socep (+2.70 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were SIF4 Muntenia (-4.63 percent), Rompetrol Rafinare (-3.57 percent) and SIF1 Banat-Crisana (2.79 percent).