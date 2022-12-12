Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Monday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Monday's session down, and the value of transactions stood at 29.524 million lei (approximately 5.99 million EUR), told Agerpres.

The main BET index decreased by 0.38pct, to 12,206.40 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.40pct drop.

Furthermore, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered a decrease of 0.41pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, dropped 0.80pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.56pct, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered a decline by 0.02pct.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decrease of 0.56pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 10.4 million lei, followed by Banca Transilvania securities, which generated exchanges worth 3.3 million lei, and those of Romgaz - 2.5 million lei.

The best developments were registered by Electroarges (+7.73pct), Romcab (+3.85pct) and Sphera Franchise Group (+2.09pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Santier naval Orsova (-8.70pct), UCM Resita (-7.44pct) and STK Emergent (-6.25pct).