Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Thursday's trading session down on most of the indices, with the value of trading at 47.98 million RON (9.72 million EUR).

The main BET index went down by 0.32% to 12,136.91 points, while the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares fell by 0.35%.Meanwhile, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers decreased by 0.23%, and the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies closed down 0.50%.The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK closed the trading session down 0.16%, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG lost 0.07%.The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market closed up 0.25%.On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were those of Banca Transilvania, with 11.66 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom shares, which generated trading worth 6.27 million RON, and those of the Fondul Proprietatea, with 5.01 million RON.The best performing issuers were Santierul Naval Orsova (+7.18%), Alro (+1.21%) and MedLife (+1.03%).On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Prebet (-9.52%), Carbochim (-9.09%) and Turism, Hotels, Restaurants Marea Neagra (-6.30%).