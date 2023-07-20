Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session higher and the total value of transactions was 102 million RON (20.7 million euros).

The most traded companies on the Regulated Market were Hidroelectrica, which generated a turnover of 28.7 million RON, Banca Transilvania, with exchanges of almost 17 million RON, and Fondul Proprietatea - 11.4 million RON.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.53%, up to 13,288.96 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.55%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, rose by 0.47%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed down by 0.01%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, closed the session up by 0.32%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated by 0.54%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed with a depreciation of 0.17%.

The best developments were registered by Comelf (+10.16%), Socep (+10.11%) and UCM Resita (+7.77%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Romcab (-4.65%), Carbochim (-3.31%) and TTS (-2.50%). AGERPRES