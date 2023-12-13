 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session higher on almost all indices, with the total value of transactions reaching 86.35 million RON (17.36 million euros), told Agerpres.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom - trading of 15.76 million RON, Hidroelectrica - 9.61 million RON, and Electrica - 8.27 million RON.

The main BET index rose by 0.33%, up to 15,191.31 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.31%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, closed up 0.51%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 1.51%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark for investment funds, gained 0.58%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, rose 0.32%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.65%.

The best developments were registered by the Comelf shares (+9.03%), Armatura (+7.27%) and Electrica (+5.23%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Condmag (-11.11%), Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (-10%) and Electromagnetica (-3.81%).

