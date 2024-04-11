Subscription modal logo Premium

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session in the red

patriabank.ro
Bursa de Valori Bucureşti bvb

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session down on almost all indices, with a transaction value of 88.65 million RON (17.83 million euros).

The main BET index recorded a depreciation of 1.09%, up to 17,013.16 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a depreciation of 1.15%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, depreciated by 0.07%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, closed the session up by 0.47%.

Likewise, the BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, lost 1.26% of its value, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 1.03%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a depreciation of 0.64%.

Romgaz shares were the most traded on the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the value of exchanges registered with these securities being 12.53 million RON. In the top of the most traded shares were Banca Transilvania, with a turnover of 10.94 million RON, and BRD Groupe Societe Generale, with 10.7 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Mecanica Ceahlau (+8.49%), Prebet (+2.55%) and Lion Capital (+2.46%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by Mecanica Fină (-8.76%), Bermas (-7.91%) and Chincomplex (-6.78%).

