Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session lower on all indices, and the value of transactions stood at 26.429 million lei (5.39 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index depreciated by 0.42%, to 10,829.82 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.42%

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, closed down by 0.36%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 0.05%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.22%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded a 0.33% decline.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.58%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 9.54 million lei, Banca Transilvania shares, which generated exchanges worth 3.74 million lei, and those of Romgaz - 2.12 million lei.

The best developments were recorded by Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (+14.81%), Sinteza (+11.88%) and Rompetrol Rafinare (+8.33%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the Orsova Shipyard (-3.25%), Turbomecanica (-2.46%) and Digi Communications NV (-2.34%) shares.

