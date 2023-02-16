Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Thursday's session lower, and the value of transactions increased to 40.2 million RON (8.2 million EUR), from 29.6 million RON (6 million EUR) on the previous day.

The main BET index depreciated by 0.18%, up to 12,364.21 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, closed down by 0.15%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks ended down 0.26%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, declined 0.51%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, recorded a decline of 0.28%, and the BET-NG, which measures the evolution of the ten energy and utility companies, appreciated slightly by 0.02%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.20%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Banca Transilvania shares, with 21.7 million RON, followed by OMV Petrom ones, which generated exchanges worth 2.8 million RON, and those of Proprietatea Fund - 1.6 million RON.

The best developments were registered by the shares of Napoca Construction Company (+10.08%), Carbochim (+9.38%) and STK Emergent (+5.04%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of SIF Hotels (-2.94%), Aquila Part Prod Com (-2.28%) and One United Properties (-1.62%).