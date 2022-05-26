Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Thursday's trading session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session in the green, the value of trades being situated at 42.16 million RON (8.53 million euros).

The main BET index inched up 0.96%, to 12,323,91 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares, went up by 0.89%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed up 0.94%, while the BET-FI index of financial stocks increased 0.07%.

The BET-BK index, the Bucharest exchange trading benchmark index, closed the session up 0.9%, and BET-NG, reflecting the developments in ten energy and utility stocks, went up 0.38%.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market increased by 1.03%.

The most traded shares on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania, with 8.03 million RON, followed by the shares of One United Properties, which generated exchanges worth 6.8 million RON, and those of BRD - 4.16 million RON.

According to the BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Uztel (+ 14.87%), UAMT (+ 14.29%) and Aquila Part Prod Com (+ 8.33%).

On the other hand, major decreases were registered in the shares of Carbochim (-13.57%), Conted (-8.8%) and Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (-6.83%).AGERPRES