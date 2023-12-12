Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session higher on almost all indices, and the total value of transactions was 91.38 million RON (18.37 million euros), told Agerpres.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were OMV Petrom - trading of 14.37 million RON, Hidroelectrica - 12.08 million RON, and Electrica - 9.38 million RON.

The main BET index rose by 0.41%, up to 15,141.12 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.40%.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, closed up 0.36%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.39%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark for investment funds, gained 0.18%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of ten energy and utility companies, rose 0.41%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.04%.

The best developments were registered by the shares Condmag (+12.50%), Comelf (+10.77%) and SIF Hoteluri (+8.97%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of UCM Resita (-14.66%), Santierul Naval Orsova (-6.96%) and Artego (-6.70%).