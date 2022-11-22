Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session in the red

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session with most indices in the red and 20.79 million RON (4.22 million euros) worth of transactions.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, dropped 1.12 percent to 11,559.06 points, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares decreased 1.13 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 1.02 percent lower, while the BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies lost 0.92 percent.

The return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK closed the trading session down 0.78 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG dropped 0.75 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market lost 0.42 percent.

The most traded stocks on the Regulated Market were Banca Transilvania, with 5.197 million RON, BRD - Groupe Societe Generale, which generated exchanges worth 1.770 million RON worth of trading, and Romgaz with 1.683 million RON.

According to BVB, the best performing issuers were UCM Resita (+14.04 percent), Rompetrol Rafinare (+11.59 percent) and Condmag (+7.69 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-9.64 percent), Altur (-8.77 percent) and Romcab (-8.37 percent) AGERPRES