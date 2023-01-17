Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session lower

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session lower, with transactions that exceeded 27.4 million RON (over 5.5 million euros).

The main BET index depreciated by 0.09%, up to 11,959.91 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.11%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid shares, ended up 0.07%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, gained 0.53%, Agerpres informs.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark for investment funds, ended the session up 0.24%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded an advance of 0.7%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.24%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were the shares of Banca Transilvania, with approximately 6.4 million RON, followed by the securities of OMV Petrom, which generated exchanges worth 5.8 million RON, and those of Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited - 2.3 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by Electroarges (+12.3%), IAR SA Brasov (+7.93%) and Romcab (+6.96%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Oil Terminal (-3.2%), Chimcomplex SA Borzesti (-2.61%) and Banca Transilvania (-2.2%).