Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's session up by almost 1.6 pct

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session with growth on most indices, and the value of exchanges was 66.02 million RON (13.34 million euros).

The main BET index appreciated by 1.56%, up to 12,814.18 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 1.49%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 1.38%, and the index of SIFs, BET-FI, appreciated by 0.19%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, closed the session up by 1.02%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded an appreciation of 1.43 %.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, depreciated by 0.06%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were MedLife shares, with 11.58 million RON, followed by Banca Transilvania securities, with exchanges worth 10.81 million RON, and those of Fondul Proprietatea, with 9.11 million RON.

The best developments were registered by Socep (+14.75%), UCM Resita (+14.71%) and SIF Hoteluri (+12.61%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (-4.40%), Impact Developer&Contractor (-3.67%) and Sinteza (-3.03%).AGERPRES