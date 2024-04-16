Subscription modal logo Premium

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's trading session down

news365
bursa

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's trading session down on almost all indices, with the total value of transactions exceeding 113.808 million lei (22.871 million euros).

Transactions with shares amounted to 98.326 million lei (19.759 million euro), followed by transactions with bonds - 11.25 million lei (2.261 million euro) and those with certificates - 2.856 million lei (573,896.32 euro).

The most liquid securities were those of Hidroelectrica, with transactions of 63.142 million lei, followed by the shares of Banca Transilvania - 8.895 million lei and One United Properties - 5.243 million lei.

he main BET index recorded a depreciation of 0.57%, down to 16,811.20 points, while BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a decrease of 0.58%.

The BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was down 0.62%, while the SIF index, BET-FI, closed the session down 0.56%.

The BET-BK index, the benchmark for investment fund returns, also lost 0.87%, while the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utilities companies, was down 0.59%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies of the AeRO market, registered an appreciation of 0.06%.

The best performances were recorded by Energopetrol (+14.87%), Bermas (+9.45%) and COMCM Constanta (+4%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by SIF Hoteluri (-8.16%), Grupul Industrial Electrocontact (-7.55%) and Armatura (-3.73%).

