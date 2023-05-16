Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Tuesday's trading session higher.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Tuesday's trading session higher on almost all indices, and the value of exchanges was 40.96 million lei (8.28 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index appreciated by 0.90%, up to 12,147.52 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded an increase of 0.85%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, registered an appreciation of 0.77%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, increased by 0.19%.

The BET-BK index, the performance benchmark of investment funds, closed the session up by 0.48%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, recorded an appreciation of 0.76%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed down by 0.01%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Transilvania Bank shares, with 15.69 million lei, followed by OMV Petrom ones, which generated exchanges worth 5.32 million lei, and those of Romgaz, with 3.69 million lei.

The best developments were registered by the shares of Conted (+14.71%), Carbochim (+14.63%) and IAR Brasov (+6.84%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by COMCM Constanta (-13.45%), AAGES (-4.86%) and Romcarbon (-4.82%).