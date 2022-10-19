Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session down by over 1pct

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session down by over 1 pct, and the value of transactions stood at 18.27 million lei (approximately 3.71 million euro).

The main BET index decreased by 1.37pct, up to 10,803.07 points, and the BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 stocks on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 1.34pct drop.

Furthermore, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered a decline of 1.11pct, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, dropped by 0.87pct.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 0.90pct, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, registered a decline by 0.31pct.

At the same time, the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded an increase of 0.88pct.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were Fondul Proprietatea shares, with 2.793 million lei, followed by Nuclearelectrica securities, which generated exchanges worth 1.941 million lei, and those of Transylvania Bank - 1.677 million lei.

The best developments were registered by Comelf (+9.40pct), Condmag (+9.09pct) and Brittnet Systems (+6.70pct).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Romcarbon (-6.25pct), UCM Resita (-5.56pct) and Romcab (-3.81pct).