Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's session down

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's session down, and the value of transactions rose to 44.97 million lei (9.09 million euros), from 35.33 million lei (7.16 million euros) the previous day.

The main BET index depreciated by 1.56%, up to 11,293.35 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 37 shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 1.45% decrease, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered a decline of 1.51%, while the index of SIFs, BET-FI, depreciated by 1.34%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, ended the session down by 1.66%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, dropped 1.60%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, recorded a decrease of 1.05%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded were OMV Petrom shares, with 7.18 million lei, followed by Banca Transilvania securities, which generated exchanges worth 5.13 million lei, and those of Electrica, with 4.54 million lei.

The best developments were recorded by Impact Developer& Constructor (+6.05%), Farmaceutica Remedia (+3.13%) and IAR Brasov (+2.49%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of Condmag (-7.69%), Electroarges (-6.70%) and Dafora (-4.11%).