Bucharest Stock Exchange closes Wednesday's trading session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Wednesday's trading session higher, with transactions of 59.65 million RON (11.99 million EUR), carried out in the first 30 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The most liquid securities were those of OMV Petrom, with transactions of 18.97 million RON, followed by shares of Banca Transilvania - 8.79 million RON and One United Properties - 6 million RON.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, went up by 0.5%, to 16,947.98 points, while the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 43 shares gained, gained 0.47%.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers closed 0.52% higher, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK, increased by 0.41%.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies closed up 0.60%, and the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG increased 0.75%.

According to BVB information, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by UAMT (+13.21%), Romcab (+8.82%) and Prefab (+7.43%).

Conversely, the issuers on a significant downward trend were COMCM (-10.30%), Condmag (-7.14%) and Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-5.41%).