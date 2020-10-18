Bucharest Stock Exchange loses 1.9 billion RON in capitalization this week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has lost this week 1.9 billion RON in capitalization, representing 1.45 pct of the total, and the value of stock transactions recorded an increase of 18.99 pct.

According to data published by the BVB, consulted by AGERPRES, market capitalization reached 131.238 billion RON, in the October 12-16 period, from 133,175 billion RON in the previous week.

This week, share transactions generated turnover of 145.961 million RON, compared to 122.665 million RON in the October 5-9 period. The best transaction day at the BVB was Wednesday, October 14, when 51.82 million RON were traded, and the weakest was Monday, October 12, with a value of transactions of 19.77 million RON.

The shares of Banca Transilvania were the most liquid titles on the main segment of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, generating transactions of 60.24 million RON, but also a price drop by 7.14 pct. In the top 3 there is also OMV Petrom, with trades worth 13.69 million RON and 0.31 pct in what regards the price of shares, followed by Romgaz titles, with transactions worth 13.22 million RON (-1.93 pct).

The most important increases in quotations were recorded in the actions of COS Targoviste (+9.09 pct), Altur (+7.41 pct) and Antibiotice (+4.84 pct).

At the opposite side of the spectrum, the biggest decreases were consigned by Comelf stock, which recorded a decline of 13.53 pct, followed by Electromagnetica (-12 pct) and Turism Felix (-8.72 pct).