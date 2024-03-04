Bucharest Stock Exchange loses over five billion RON in capitalization, last week

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) lost 5.35 billion RON in capitalization, i.e. 1.7%, last week, while the value of share transactions increased by 61.91 million RON (+32.5%) in comparison with the previous week.

According to the data published by BVB, consulted by AGERPRES, the stock market capitalization reached 301.839 billion RON, between February 26 and March 1, 2024, down from 307.197 billion RON, between February 19 and 23, 2024.

Stock transactions generated a turnover of 252.016 million RON, an increase compared to 190.103 million RON in the previous week.

The best trading day at BVB was Thursday, February 29, when a turnover of 84.63 million RON was recorded, and the worst day, Monday, February 26, with a transaction value of 34.44 million RON.

The main index of the Bucharest Stock Exchange - BET - closed the week at 16,009.52 points.

The shares of Banca Transilvania remain the most liquid securities on the main segment of BVB, with transactions of 64.66 million RON and a price increase of 1.93%.

The most important increases in quotations were recorded by the shares of Energopetrol (+96.36%), Altur (+22.89%) and Zentiva (+11.27%).

At the opposite pole, important decreases were recorded by the shares of COMCM Constanta, with a decline of 54.73%, followed by those of Societatea de Constructii Napoca (-33.33%) and Condmag (-22.22%).