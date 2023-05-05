Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's session with growth, with transactions of 2.098 million RON (425,784 euros), carried out in the first half hour after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated by 0.26%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BVB, also opened with an increase of 0.26 %.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 0.23%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0,18%.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs was down by 0.03%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.38%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 0.05%.

According to BVB information, Aerostar (+4%), Transport Trade Services (+1.57%) and Erste Group Bank (+0.95%) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares Antibiotice (-1.43%), Transgaz (-0.99%) and Oil Terminal (-0.86%) were down.AGERPRES