Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's meeting with growth, with transactions of 4.7 million RON (almost one million euros), carried out in the first half hour after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated by 0.72%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BVB, opened with an advance of 0.70 %.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 0.52%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, rose by 0, 44%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs opened down by 0.83%, and BET-NG, the index of ten companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.68%, while the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, it was up by 0.07%.

According to BVB information, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by: Electrica (+2.46%), Lion Capital (+2.31%) and Teraplast (+1.39%).

On the other hand, the shares of UCM Resita (-3.70%), Infinity Capital Investments (-1.82%) and SIF Muntenia (-1.32%) were in decline.