Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Friday's trading session higher.

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Friday's trading session higher, with transactions of 2 million lei (412,226 euros), carried out in the first 30 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated by 0.15%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the BVB, opened 0.15% higher.

The BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was also up 0.11%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, stagnated.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was down 0.22% and BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, fell 0.01%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 companies representative of the AeRO market, was up 0.67%.

According to BVB information, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Societatea de Constructii Napoca (+11.11%), Promateris (+4.76%) and Rompetrol Well Services (+3.45%).

On the other hand, the shares of One United Properties (-3.02%), Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (-0.98%) and Carbochim (-0.60%) were down.