Bucharest Stock Exchange opens high on Tuesday

www.agerpres.ro
Bursa de Valori București

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Tuesday's trading session upwards, with 4.324 million RON (874,109 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 35 minutes after the start of trading.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.73 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.72 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers was 0.52 percent higher, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.64 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies dropped 0.27pct, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG, for 10 companies, dropped 0.49 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market was down 0.07 percent.

According to BVB provided information, the highest growths of shares were recorded by Teraplast (6.4pct), MedLife (5.43pct) and Biofarm (3.88pct).

On the other hand, the shares of Alumim Rom Industry were dropping (9.33), the same as those of Conpet (-8.48pct) and Zentiva (-7.84).

AGERPRES.

