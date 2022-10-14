Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher Friday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened higher Friday's session on all indices, with transactions of 5.828 million lei (1.179 million euros), carried out in the first half hour after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, rose by 1.72%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from the BVB, appreciated by 1.66%, told Agerpres.

Also, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 1.52%, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 1.37%.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered an increase of 0.50%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, rose by 1.73%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 0.84%.

According to BVB information, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by Teraplast (+5.33%), Farmaceutica Remedia (+3.69%) and Bittnet Systems SA Bucharest (+3.27%).

On the other hand, the shares of Altur (-10.71%), Vrancart (-3.33%) and Bucharest Stock Exchange (-2.80%) were in decline.