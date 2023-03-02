 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher on Thursday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session higher, with transactions of 8.48 million RON, carried out in the first 30 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 stocks on the Stock Exchange increased by 0.57 percent, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares, recorded a 0.55pct increase.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded an increase by 0.55pct, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK went up 0.02pct.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a decrease of 0.11pct and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 1.42pct.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, dropped by 0.10pct.

According to the BVB information, Societatea de Constructii Napoca (+14.81pct), Altur (+6pct) and Impact Developer&Contractor (+3.89pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Promateris (-4.63pct), Romcab (-3.17pct) and Erste Group Bank (-2.53pct).

