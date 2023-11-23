 
     
Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher on Thursday

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's trading session higher on almost all indices, with turnover of 4.92 million lei (989,576 euros) after 50 minutes of trading, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, went up 0.20%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, registered a similar increase.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks rose 0.17%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, advanced 0.17%.

The SIF's BET-FI index was the only one down 0.28%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, appreciated 0.38%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in share values were recorded by Compa (+5.57%), Romcab (+3.65%) and Bittnet Systems (1.43%).

On the other hand, the shares of Mecanica Fina (-3.27%), Bursa de Valori Bucuresti (-2.30%) and Transport Trade Services (-1.23%).

