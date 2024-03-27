Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher Wednesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened higher Wednesday's session and the trading amounted to 4.32 million RON (870,650 euros) 30 minutes into transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.21%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BSE, was also up by 0.21 %.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid stocks, rose by 0.16%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, also increased by 0.09%.

The BET-FI index of the SIFs registered a depreciation of 0.14%, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 0.36%.

According to BVB data, Promateris (+7.14%), Aerostar (+1.09%) and Fondul Deschis de Investitii ETF Bet Patria Tradeville (+0.98%) recorded the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, COMCM Constanta (-8%), Alumil Rom Industry (-1.89%) and Sinteza (-1.37%) shares were down.