Bucharest Stock Exchange opens higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session upwards, and the BET-index which shows the evolution of the most liquid 20 companies registered a 0.75 percent increase in the first hour of trading.

The BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares on the Stock Exchange, recorded a 0.72 percent increase, whereas the BET-FI index of the SIFs registered decrease of 1.58 percent percent. The BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, was 1.61 percent up percent, told Agerpres.

Moreover, the extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks recorded an increase by 0.54 percent, while the mutual fund yield benchmark BET-BK gained 0.61 percent.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down 0.37 percent.

The total value of transactions amounted to 4.963 million lei (1.003 million euros).

According to BVB information, Transgaz (+11.16pct), Impact Developer & Contractor (+5pct) and Digi Communications (+3.75pct) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of SIF4 (-4.74pct), Alumil Rom Industry (-4.35pct) and Evergent Investments (-3.31pct) were down.