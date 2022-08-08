Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session upwards, with 2.328 million RON (472,751 euros) worth of transactions performed in the first 30 minutes after the start of trading.

The main BET index, which tracks the most liquid 20 companies, rose 0.26 percent, and the BET-Plus index which shows the evolution of the top liquid 37 shares gained 0.23 percent.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT of the top-liquid 25 issuers rose 0.27 percent, while the return benchmark index for stock investment funds BET-BK gained 0.30 percent.

The BET-FI index of the five financial investment companies went down 0.25 percent, while the sectoral energy and related utilities index BET-NG rose 0.66 percent.

The BET AeRO index of the 20 representative companies on the AeRO market went down 0.55 percent.

According to BVB, the issuers to see the largest price rise were Socep (5.26 percent), Purcari Wineries Public Company Limited (1.93 percent) and the investment fund opened by ETF BET Patria - Tradeville (1.35 percent).

Conversely, the issuers on a downward trend were Impact Developer&Contractor (-4.27 percent), Sphera Franchise Group (-2.27 percent) and Farmaceutica Remedia (-0.95%).AGERPRES