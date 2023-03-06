Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's session with growth, with transactions of 5.55 million RON (1.12 million euros) made in the first 40 minutes after the start of operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated by 0.59%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from BVB, opened with an increase of 0.58% .Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an advance of 0.61%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0, 59% of the value.The BET-FI index of SIFs was up by 0.45%, and the BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, increased by 1.12%.The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was down 0.21%.According to BVB information, Dafora (+7.94%), Comelf (+4.57%) and Patria Bank (+4.43%) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.On the other hand, the shares of Promateris (-3.74%), Romcab (-2.51%) and Zentiva (-1.96%) were in decline.