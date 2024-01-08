Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Monday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's meeting with growth, and turnover amounted to 4.73 million RON (951,434 euros) 30 minutes after the start of transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.26%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BVB, recorded an increase of 0.24% .

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.17%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0.22%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was down by 0.20%, and BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.58%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of shares were recorded by UCM Resita (+14.29%), Prebet (+10.09%) and Turism Felix (+6.38%).

On the other hand, the shares of Condmag (-11.11%), Cemacon (-2.58%) and Aerostar (-2.35%) were in decline.