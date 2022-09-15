Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session higher

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened higher Thursday's session, with transactions exceeding 2.06 million lei (419,806 euros) 45 minutes into the operations.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated by 0.27pct, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 37 most liquid shares from BVB, recorded an advance of 0.26pct.

The extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, opened up 0.15pct, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, rose 0.35pct .

Instead, the BET-FI index of the SIFs depreciated by 0.35pct, and the BET-NG, the index of the 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, recorded an advance of 0.07pct, told Agerpres.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, registered a depreciation of 0.17pct.

According to BVB information, Dafora (4.17pct), Erste Group Bank (3.04pct) and Digi Communications (1.99pct) recorded the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Electromagnetica (-4.29pct), SIF1 Banat-Crisana (-2.80pct) and SIF4 Muntenia (-2.79pct) were down.