Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session with growth, and turnover amounted to 4.9 million RON (989,427 euros) after 30 minutes from the start of transactions.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.01%, while the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BSE, opened down by 0.01%.

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, rose by 0.04%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, appreciated by 0.18%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was up by 0.45%, and BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.16%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in the value of the shares were recorded by Condmag (+12.5%), Fondul Deschis de Investitii ETF Bet Patria Tradeville (+1.69%) and Fondul Proprietatea (+1.39%).

On the other hand, there was a decline for the shares of Romcab (-2.91%), Lion Capital (-1.92%) and Chimcomplex (-1.69%).