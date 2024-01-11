Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session with growth on all indices, with transactions of 5.11 million RON (1.027 million euros), carried out in the first half hour after the start of operations, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, appreciated by 0.44%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BVB, also opened with an increase of 0.44 %.

Also, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid securities, registered an increase of 0.41%, while the yield benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, rose by 0.40%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs appreciated by 0.29%, and BET-NG, the index of ten companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.26%, while the BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, was up by 0.29%.

According to BVB information, UCM Resita (+15%), Altur (+3.05%) and Alro (+1.99%) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of Santierul Naval Orsova (-1.82%), Rompetrol Well Services (-1.56%) and Fondul deschis de Investitii ETF BET Patria-Tradeville (-0.47%) were in decline.