Bucharest Stock Exchange opens Thursday's session in the green

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Thursday's session with growth, and turnover amounted to 16.47 million RON (3.3 million euros) after 40 minutes from the start of transactions, told Agerpres.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, registered an appreciation of 0.23%, and the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares from the BSE, recorded an increase of 0.30% .

At the same time, the extended blue-chip index BET-XT, of the 25 most liquid titles, rose by 0.19%, and the performance benchmark of investment funds, BET-BK, also appreciated by 0.19%.

The BET-FI index of SIFs was up by 0.12%, and BET-NG, the index of 10 companies in the energy and utilities sector, gained 0.04%.

According to BVB data, Antibiotice (+4.89%), Electroarges (+4.17%) and Socep (+2.61%) registered the biggest increases in the value of shares.

On the other hand, the shares of UCM Resita (-14.71%), Nuclearelectrica (-3.37%) and Comelf (-2.07%) were in decline.